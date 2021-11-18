Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has thrown his hat into the ring to be the next James Bond following Daniel Craig's departure.

The Rock's grandfather Peter Maivia was a pro wrestler from Samoa who appeared in a minor role in the 1967 Bond film You Only Live Twice.

"My grandfather was a Bond villain in You Only Live Twice with Sean Connery, ' Dwayne told Esquire.

"I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond. I don't wanna be a villain. You gotta be Bond."

Sign up to our daily newsletters.