Dying Light 2 Stay Human was meant to release before the end of 2021. However, developer Techland has delayed it to early 2022, specifically 4 February. In an announcement made on the official Twitter account, CEO Pawel Marchewka said that the game simply needs more time to polish and optimise it. He added that fans can expect some “exciting news” later this month, and that press and content creators will be able to try out the game at preview events next month.

This is Dying Light 2’s second delay as it was originally meant to release in early 2020.