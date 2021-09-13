EA not involved in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake

EA is not involved in the upcoming remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

The news is surprising considering that the publisher owns BioWare, the developer who created the original title and its MMO follow-up Star Wars: The Old Republic.

The remake was officially unveiled during the PlayStation Showcase last week, with Sony confirming that Aspyr is working on the port.

The role-playing game will launch as a timed-exclusive on PlayStation 5 as well as PC, although it will likely come to other platforms at a later date.