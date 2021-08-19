Ed Sheeran has announced that his next studio album ‘=’ (pronounced “equals”) will be released on October 29th.

The Shape of You hitmaker has revealed his fourth studio album is a "really personal record" that is inspired by him becoming a father to his first child, daughter Lyra Antarctica.

In a statement, the musician said: “I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you.”

The Grammy winner wrote and recorded the album around the world in locations such as London, Sweden, and Los Angeles.