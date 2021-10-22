Ed Sheeran has made his CBeebies Bedtime Stories debut and read a story about a boy with a stutter.

The singer-songwriter recounted his own experiences in 2015 during a speech made at the American Institute for Stuttering gala, telling the audience how rapping along to one of Eminem’s albums, which was bought for him when he was nine, helped him get over his own stutter.

Sheeran said: “Growing up, I had a stutter like the boy in I Talk Like a River, so I’m delighted to be reading this story for CBeebies Bedtime Stories, especially as I’m a new dad myself.”