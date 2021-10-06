Ed Sheeran and Elton John are set to collaborate on a new Christmas single this year.

During an interview with Dutch radio station NPO Radio 2, Sheeran revealed John reached out to him for the collaboration last year after he discovered that his own Christmas song ‘Step Into Christmas’ had hit the UK Top 10 for the first time ever.

“Elton rang me on Christmas Day to say Merry Christmas. Elton rings me almost every single day,” Sheeran said.

“He said, ‘Step Into Christmas is Number 6 in the charts! I want to do another Christmas song, will you do it with me?'"