Ed Sheeran in court over copyright claims on song Shape Of You

Ed Sheeran is a “magpie” who allegedly “borrows” ideas from other artists to use in his songs, the High Court has heard in a copyright trial over his hit Shape Of You.

The singer is involved in a legal battle with two songwriters Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue who alleged Sheeran’s Shape Of You infringes parts of their song Oh Why.

Mr Sheeran and his co-authors on the song, began legal proceedings in May 2018, asking the High Court to declare they had not infringed copyright.

