Ed Sheeran has said that he was pushed into "detoxing" his life after he became a father to his daughter last year. Sheeran's wife Cherry Seaborn gave birth to Lyra in August 2020, and the "Bad Habits" singer explained that he has since been "quite clean-living".

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, he said: "I stopped [drinking] three months before Lyra was born because I was determined I was going to be the person to drive my wife to the hospital ... I had a 36 waist; now I'm down to 28."

Sheeran's next album, =, is released on Friday.