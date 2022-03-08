Ed Sheeran denies copyright infringement accusations in court

Ed Sheeran has denied allegations of copyright infringement on his song Shape Of You.

The singer-songwriter, 31, appeared at the High Court today after two songwriters, Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue claimed his 2017 hit song copied “lines and phrases” from their 2015 song Oh Why.

Sheeran’s Shape of You topped the UK charts for an incredible 14 weeks, becoming 2017’s best-selling song of around the world.

Chokri and O’Donoghue’s representative, Andrew Sutcliffe QC, described Ed Sheeran as a "magpie" who "borrows" ideas from other artists.

