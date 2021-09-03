Ed Sheeran calls up Elton John whenever he needs fashion advice.

The Shape of You hitmaker stepped out in a rainbow Versace blazer with rhinestones to the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Awards on Wednesday night, where he was presented with the Solo Artist of the Year prize.

Ed told The Sun: “Before I came tonight I FaceTimed Elton to show him the results. He’s been slagging off my boring wardrobe for years. I’m not really a fashion guy but I’ve had to start to show an interest”.