Ed Sheeran has donated £10,000 to a hospice charity, to support an old industry friend.

When Sheeran was a teenager, he began helping out folk duo Nizlopi.

He worked as a guitar technician for the band, and later went on to support the band on tour.

John Parker, a member of the group, is running a virtual marathon to raise money for Britain’s Myton Hospices charity.

Parker requested that Sheeran shared the word about his fundraiser. Sheeran did one better, donating £10,000 to the cause.