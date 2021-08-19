Ed Sheeran uses mobile phone for the first time in four years

Ed Sheeran has revealed that he is using a mobile phone again for the first time since 2017. Speaking on the Table Manners podcast hosted by fellow musician Jessie Ware, the "Bad Habits" singer said that he was using a Nokia 3310 in order for the government to contact him regarding self-isolation after travelling to other countries.

"I've been doing promotion overseas and quarantine afterwards. The Government call you but I didn't have a phone for them to call me on. They were really on me. I think they were trying to catch me out," he explained.