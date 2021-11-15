Ed Sheeran secured two major wins at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) in Budapest, as he picked up best artist before also securing best song for Bad Habits.

The British singer-songwriter opened a car boot to receive his best artist award alongside Saweetie, who hosted the showpiece event.

The singer, whose new album = (Equals) came out last month, was also among the artists who performed at the show with his new single Overpass Graffiti, and also performed his hit Shivers.

