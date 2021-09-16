US awards ceremonies are "uncomfortable" with the room "filled with resentment and hatred towards everyone", according to musician Ed Sheeran. The "Bad Habits" singer, who recently attended the MTV Video Music Awards, told Audacy's The Julia Show podcast that "it's quite an uncomfortable atmosphere" in America compared to England, where "it's just sort of a night out". “In England, our award shows are just like, everyone gets drunk and no one really cares who wins or loses," he said, adding that he doesn't attend the after parties as "it's just lots of people wanting other people to fail".