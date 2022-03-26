Watch live as the Eiffel Tower turns black for Earth Hour

The Eiffel Tower in Paris is turning black for Earth Hour on Saturday 26 March.

Every year, the World Wildlife Fund encourages individuals, communities, landmarks and businesses to turn off non-essential electric lights for one hour, between 8:30pm and 9:30pm.

The now annual tradition, raising awareness of the climate crisis, is observed in cities and countries across the world.

In France, the Eiffel Tower will go dark, while Dubai and Greece have already marked Earth Hour by taking down the lights at the iconic Sustainability Pavilion and the historical Acropolis site.