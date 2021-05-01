Watch live as the Eiffel Tower grows taller thanks to installation of new antenna

Watch live as France’s iconic Eiffel Tower grows taller as a result of a new installation.

The famous Paris landmark is set to know a whopping six meters taller, as a huge antenna at the top of the Tower is installed.

It will be placed at the top via a helicopter, which will take off from Pace Jacques Rueff in front of the Eiffel Tower.

For years, it has served as a point of radio signal for the city, and this function is what saved it from destruction back in 1909.

