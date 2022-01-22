Britain's oldest working cinema to reopen after forced closure

Footage shows the inside of Britain’s oldest working cinema which has reopened after it was saved from closing after 112 years.

The Electric Cinema in Birmingham has been entertaining film fans for over a century after it was built out of a converted taxi rank back in 1909.

But its future was thrown into doubt after the pandemic forced its closure almost two years ago prompting fears it would never reopen again.

Businessman Kevin Markwick stepped in to save the historic art-deco picture house which has reopened for the first time since March 2020.

