During its 10th anniversary showcase, THQ Nordic shared a new trailer for Elex 2, a sequel to the original science fantasy action-RPG from 2017. No gameplay is shown, with the trailer focused purely on the story.

Jax, the first game’s protagonist, will be returning and this time players will need to defend the planet of Magalan from an entirely new threat that comes from the skies above.

Elex 2 currently has no release date but it is scheduled to release for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.