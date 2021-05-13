Ellen DeGeneres has revealed that her daytime talk show will end after 19 seasons. The Ellen DeGeneres Show is currently in its 18th instalment, meaning the show is expected to conclude in 2022. The host told The Hollywood Reporter: “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged - and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore.” The news follows allegations of a toxic work environment, with DeGeneres revealing in September that “things happened” on set “that never should have happened”.