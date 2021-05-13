Ellen DeGeneres has issued her latest response to allegations that there was a “toxic workplace” environment on the set of her daytime talk show. Speaking to Savannah Guthrie on Today, DeGeneres said she had “no idea” about there being such an atmosphere on the production, adding that “I never saw anything that would even to point to that.” On Wednesday, the TV personality announced that the 19th series of The Ellen Degeneres Show would be the last, saying that “it’s just not a challenge anymore”.