It was almost eighteen years ago that Ellen DeGeneres sat down for the first episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, with Friends star Jennifer Aniston being her first guest on the programme. The resurfaced clip, from September 2003, sees Aniston gift DeGeneres a welcome mat, which she goes to place at the edge of the stage.

It comes as DeGeneres announced on Wednesday that her daytime show will end after 19 seasons. With the talk show currently in its 18th season, the programme is expected to wrap up in 2022.