On Lorraine this morning, Ellie Goulding shared how exercise was one of the only things she felt was ‘in her control’.

Goulding shared: “My job was so unpredictable, and every day was just crazy and different”.

Because of her hectic schedule, the singer-songwriter found that exercising gave her a feeling of control.

Rather than overworking and stressing, the artist said that her life is much better and more ‘balanced’.

Dealing with these experiences led Goulding to write a book. She hopes that the book can help other people who are in a similar situation.