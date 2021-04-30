Elliot Page has revealed that he collapsed at the after party for the 2010 film Inception, as wearing feminine clothing became detrimental to his mental health. Page, who also starred in Juno and the X-Men films The Last Stand and Days of Future Past, came out as transgender in December, announcing on social media that he uses he/they pronouns. Sharing the anecdote in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the 34-year-old said he “lost it” after his manager offered him a choice of three dresses to wear, adding that it was “like a cinematic moment”.