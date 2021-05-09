After weeks of controversy, the Tesla CEO made his SNL debut on Saturday (8 May), leaving many surprised by his efforts and others sorely unimpressed.

The overwhelming emotion seemed to be surprise at how surreal it was to see the billionaire partake in the show’s skits.

One in particular saw him dress up as Mario character Wario alongside his wife Grimes, who played Princess Peach.

The SNL skit was a fake courtroom drama in which Peach as accused of having an affair with Luigi by Wario.