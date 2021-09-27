Elon Musk and Grimes have broken up after three years together.

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO told Page Six that he had "semi-separated" from the Canadian pop artist. He said that while they "still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms", they are often apart for long stretches of time because of their careers. The pair intend to continue co-parenting their 1-year-old son named X Æ A-Xii, the billionaire said.

Mr Musk was previously married to author Justine Wilson, with whom he has five children, and Westworld actress Talulah Riley.