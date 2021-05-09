Elon Musk waited 14 minutes into his debut on Saturday Night Live to plug Dogecoin and the price immediately plummeted.

The Tesla and SpaceXCEO is one of the biggest fans of the cryptocurrency, which was created as a parody, and regularly tweets about it.

And the tech mogul did not disappoint his fans by using Dogecoin as a joke in his opening monologue.

Musk brought up his mother, Maye, to wish her a happy mother’s day.

“I am excited for my Mother’s Day gift. I just hope that it’s not Dogecoin,” she told her billionaire son.