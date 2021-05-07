Elon Musk has teased his debut as host of the US sketch show Saturday Night Live tomorrow, in a clip featuring musical guest Miley Cyrus and SNL regular Cecily Strong. Musk will be the first non-entertainer or athlete to host the show since former president Donald Trump presented in 2015, with the decision rumoured to have caused consternation among some of the show’s regular cast members. In the video, shared online on Thursday, Musk says: “I’m a wildcard so there’s no telling what I might do.”