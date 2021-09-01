Sir Elton John has shared that he feels ‘lucky’ that he wasn’t personally affected by the Aids crisis.

The artist revelation came after he watched the Channel 4 show ‘It’s A Sin’, a drama by Russell T Davies about people whose lives are challenged by the virus, despite many people ignoring the spread.

Elton John and The Independent raised over £3 million in 2019 , as part of the AIDSfree campaign .

In 2020, Elton John launched an emergency fund to ensure that the effects of the coronavirus did not negatively impact HIV care.