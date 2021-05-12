Elton John and Olly Alexander’s performance at the Brit Awards on Tuesday night (11 May), has been hailed as “utterly incredible” by viewers of the awards ceremony.

John and Alexander debuted a new version of the Years & Years’s cover of the Pet Shop Boys hit “It’s a Sin”, from the acclaimed series of the same name.

“By fighting together, we’ve changed the world. Today, HIV is no longer a death sentence,” Elton John’s husband, David Furnish, said to introduce the performance.