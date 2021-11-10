Sir Elton John has been awarded a prestigious UK honour in acknowledgement of his incredible music career and tireless campaigning work on Aids.

The musician was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour by Prince Charles during a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

The award recognises people who have made “a major contribution to the arts, science, medicine, or government lasting over a long period of time.”

After receiving the honour, Sir Elton said that he is “raring to go” and has been spurred on to make new music.

