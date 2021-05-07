Emily Atack has taken a dig at Jimmy Carr’s tax avoidance scandal on the ITV gameshow Celebrity Juice. The 8 Out of 10 Cats presenter made headlines in 2012 after reports emerged that he used a legal scheme known as K2 to avoid tax. Presenting an image of Carr in a race suit on the phone to someone, host Keith Lemon asked guests to guess who the comedian was talking to. Atack quipped: “Definitely not the taxman.”

“It could be the tax man because I’m dressed as if I’m going to take part in some sort of getaway,” Carr replied.