Emily Blunt has said that she regrets turning down the role of 'Black Widow' in the hugely popular Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor was the first choice to play the character in 2010's Iron Man 2 and was given the role ahead of Scarlett Johansson by director Jon Favreau.

Speaking on the Howard Stern Show she said "It was a bit of a heartbreaker for me because I take such pride in the decisions that I make and they mean so much to me, the films that I do"