Actress and model Emily Ratajkowski has detailed what makes comedian Pete Davidson attractive during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday. Speaking about a campaign shoot in September, EmRata told the talk show host that Davidson was "great" and a "professional".

“He’s got the height. Obviously women find him very attractive ... I mean, he seems super charming. He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely," she added. The comments come amid rumours that the actor is dating Kim Kardashian, sparked after they shared an on-screen kiss during an SNL episode in October.