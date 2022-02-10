Eminem to open a ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ restaurant in LA

Eminem is opening his very own ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ restaurant in Los Angeles.

The iconic name of the brand new pop-up is a nod to the lyric “he’s got vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti”, from his smash hit, Lose Yourself.

The rapper - real name Marshall Mathers - already owns a food joint by the name in his hometown of Detroit, but is bringing the hugely successful restaurant to LA for the Superbowl weekend.

Opening on Sunday, 13 February, it will stay open until Wednesday, 16 February, 2021.

