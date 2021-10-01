Eminem and Snoop Dogg to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr Dre, Kendrick Lemar and Mary J Blige are set to perform together for the first time at next year's Super Bowl Halftime Show, it has been announced.

The show, which will take place in February at the SoFi Stadium in California, will be produced by Jay-Z and his company, Roc Nation.

In a statement, Dr Dre said: "The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career." Meanwhile Jay-Z described the upcoming show as "history in the making".