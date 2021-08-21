Rapper Eminem is set to play FBI informant Richard Wershe Jr aka White Boy Rick in 50 Cent’s new TV series BMF.

Wershe was an informant for the FBI in the 1980s and helped to infiltrate a Detroit gang.

Eminem will only appear in one episode of the upcoming series, which is being executive produced by 50 Cent.

Wershe said that it is “an honour” to have the “legendary” rapper portray him in the series.

50 Cent said that he “couldn’t do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend that is Eminem”.

BMF will premiere on Starz on Sept. 26.