Viewers who tuned in to watch Adele’s ITV special, An Audience with Adele, were delighted to discover Emma Thompson is a massive fan of the British singer.

The Sense and Sensibility star was among the celebrity guests in the audience at the London Palladium, where the concert was filmed earlier this month.

Shortly after the broadcast commented on Sunday 21 November, Thompson’s name began trending on social media as fans reacted to her dancing to “Rolling in the Deep”.

