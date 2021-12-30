Emma Watson reveals moment ‘she fell in love’ with Tom Felton on Harry Potter set

Emma Watson has revealed the moment she first “fell in love” with Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton.

The pair spent a decade of their lives working on the famous film and one day on set, a young Tom made quite the impression on Emma.

"I walked into the room where we were having tutoring. The assignment was to draw what you thought god looked like and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And I just don’t know how to say it – I just fell in love with him," she explained.

