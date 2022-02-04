Emmerdale fans gobsmacked as new owners of Woolpack revealed

Emmerdale fans have been left shocked after one of the show’s biggest storylines came to its climax.

The Woolpack deal has had everyone hooked over the past few weeks as fans had no clue who would end up buying the iconic pub, which went up in flames on Christmas Day, 2021.

Thursday night’s episode saw the mystery buyer finally revealed.

At the last minute, fans found out that the lucky bidder wasn’t in fact Kim Tate - as they expected it to be - but in fact Charity Dingle, it’s former landlady, along with son Ryan Stocks.

Sign up to our free newsletters here