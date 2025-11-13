Emmerdale actor Jaye Griffiths broke down in tears on Loose Women as she relived the horrific abuse she suffered from her ex partner.

The actor, who currently plays Celia Daniels in the Yorkshire-based soap, bravely opened up about the harrowing abuse she endured, when she appeared on the lunchtime show on Thursday (13 November).

The 62-year-old, who is now in a happy relationship, spoke about what used to trigger her ex partner, and said: “If you made the tea the wrong way, that could have consequences.”

Crying, she added: “I was told I was useless.”

Griffiths described her life now as “beautiful” as she urged anyone experiencing abuse to seek help and support.

The national domestic abuse helpline can offer support on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Women's Aid website. For those in the US, the domestic violence hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). Other international helplines can be found via www.befrienders.org