Eric Clapton bizarrely likens receiving Covid vaccine to ‘mass formation hypnosis’

Eric Clapton claims anyone who has taken the Covid vaccine is a victim of "mass formation hypnosis".

The 76-year-old singer claims that subliminal messaging is hidden in jab advertising.

Eric told The Real Music Observer YouTube channel: "Whatever the memo was, it hadn't reached me. Then I started to realise there was really a memo, and a guy, [professor of clinical psychology at Ghent University in Belgium], Mattias Desmet, talked about it.

"And it's great. The theory of mass formation hypnosis. And I could see it then. Once I started to look for it, I saw it everywhere."

Sign up to our newsletters.