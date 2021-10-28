Angelina Jolie has revealed her children are "proud" of her role in the new Marvel superhero film Eternals.

The Hollywood star - who plays Thena in the blockbuster - was joined by her family to walk the red carpet at Wednesday's premiere in London.

"It's wonderful, I can't thank Marvel enough for letting me be here and be in this film for my kids," Jolie said.

"They laugh at their mom a lot, so this one, they definitely laughed at me but they also were proud."

Eternals releases in the UK and USA on 5 November.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.