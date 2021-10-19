Angelina Jolie says the diverse superhero team featured in Eternals drew her to the film and reminded her of her own family.

In a rare public outing, she walked the red carpet with five of her six children at the premiere of the new Marvel Studios movie in Hollywood.

Directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao, the movie features an all-star cast including Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Kit Harington with the A-list actress saying that was what attracted her to the role of Thena in the film.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.