'My weapon is music': Ukrainian pianist set to perform at Eurovision event

A pianist who fled her Ukraine with her young daughter and a suitcase has said she will use music as her “weapon” to showcase the spirit of her country at a Eurovision event on Saturday (13 May).

Daria Golovchenko, who is seeking full-time employment as a pianist, fled to the UK from Kherson in April 2022 with her then two-year-old daughter Sophia.

Just over a year later, she will perform Ukrainian pieces as well as classic hits including Hit The Road Jack at the Piece Hall in Halifax on the same day as the song contest’s grand final.

