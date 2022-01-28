Marvel star Evangeline Lilly attended anti-vax protest

Evangeline Lilly has said she attended a rally supporting “bodily sovereignty” in Washington DC last weekend.

This was the same rally where leading anti-vaxxer Robert F Kennedy Jr compared vaccine mandates to life under the Nazis.

The 42-year-old actor shared photographs from the rally on her Instagram profile on Thursday (27 January).

Lilly wrote that she believed nobody should be “forced to inject their body with anything, against their will”.

She also listed a number of alleged consequences that those who remained unvaccinated were “under the threat of” starvation and homelessness.

