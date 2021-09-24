Evertried release date and platforms revealed

Publisher Dangen Entertainment and developer Lunic Games have announced that Evertried, an upcoming isometric tactical rogue-lite game, will launch next month.

According to the developer, the game will launch on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on 21st October, while a demo has been made available right now on PC.

Evertried takes place in the afterlife where the player takes on the role of a fallen warrior attempting to ascend a mysterious and enemy-filled tower.

As players move up the building, stronger bosses and enemies will stand in their way.