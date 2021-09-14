Binge or Bin host Jacob Stolworthy claims supernatural thriller series Evil ‘could be the next big thing’.

The show, now on its second season, follows a forensic psychologist and a catholic teacher as they team up to investigate supernatural cases and clash over their conflicting ideals.

Jacob praises the show, which has ‘snuck under the radar in the UK’, for being ‘really interesting’ and ‘constructed with a lot of care’.