The Evo fighting game tournament has had to cancel its planned in-person showcase due to “continuing complications of Covid-19 and the spread of the Delta variant.”

The showcase was scheduled for 27 - 28 November and would’ve seen 40 of the best players in the world compete for a $125,000 (£93,000) prize pool across five games, including Street Fighter V: Champion Edition and Guilty Gear Strive.

“We’re incredibly saddened to cancel the event,” reads a statement on the official Evo Twitter, “The Evo team will be contacting each player individually to recognize their efforts.”