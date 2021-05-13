Ewan McGregor has hinted that there will be a “special” cameo in the upcoming Star Wars spin-off Obi-Wan Kenobi. McGregor, who played the titular character in George Lucas’ prequel trilogy, will reprise the role in the Disney+ series, which is currently filming. Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he said: “I got to play a very special scene on 4 May [Star Wars Day], with someone very special in my life and that’s all I can tell you about it.” Asked whether the scene featured someone he had appeared on-screen with before, McGregor replied: “No... I don’t think so.”