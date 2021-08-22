Facebook has created a virtual-reality office space, after launching a test application, that is proving to be much more interactive compared to the usual video conferencing.

According to Facebook, this new method of interaction could soon become the future workspace, with them calling it a "metaverse".

The company is expecting remote work to become the new norm and is developing the new platform with the help of Oculus.

In order to use the Horizon Workroom app, users will have to use Oculus Quest 2 headsets to hold meetings as avatar versions of themselves.